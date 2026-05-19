Manipur: Six militants held, arms cache seized in separate operations

Six militants were arrested from different parts of Manipur, police said on Tuesday.

Three members of the People's Liberation Army were nabbed from the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district on Monday, they said.

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An active cadre of UNLF (Koireng) was apprehended on Sunday from the Yairipok Bazar in Thoubal district. He was allegedly involved in arms trafficking, and a 9 mm magazine was found with him, they added.

Two members of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) were arrested from the Lamphel police station area in Imphal West district, police said.

In another operation, a large cache of arms was recovered from the Imphal West district. The seizure was made from the foothills between Lamdeng and Kameng villages in the Lamsang police station area, they said.

Among the arms seized were three bolt-action single-barreled guns, a .22 pistol, four 9mm pistols and five magazines, they said.

Police said on Monday, May 18, that security forces have begun operations in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district to secure the release of people still held hostage by armed groups.

In a series of developments in Manipur’s Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, 31 of about 38 Kuki and Naga community members held hostage by armed groups were released on May 14 and 15. The victims were taken to undisclosed locations after suspected militants killed three church leaders and injured four others in Kangpokpi on May 13, while another incident in Noney district left a civilian dead and his wife injured.