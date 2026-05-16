28 Manipur hostages released: 12 Naga women, 2 church members, 14 Kuki-Zos freed

A total of 28 civilians out of the 38 held hostage by armed groups following Wednesday’s killing of three Kuki-Zo Church leaders in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district have been released.

A government statement on Friday attributed the release to the “concerted efforts” by the administration, security forces, public leaders and civil society organisations (CSOs).

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The statement did not share any details of those released or the timing and location of the release. It said that after the ambush, in which the three church leaders were killed and four injured in Kangpokpi district, “a number of civilians belonging to different communities were detained near Leilon Vaiphei, Saparmeina villages (Kangpokpi district) and Senapati district”.

According to the police, armed groups had held them hostage.

Manipur home minister Govindas Konthoujam had said on Thursday that more than 38 people from both Kuki-Zo and Naga communities were detained by different groups and that efforts were under way to secure their safe release.

Reports said 14 Kuki-Zos and 14 Nagas held captive have been released.

The killing of the church leaders by “unidentified gunmen” in Kangpokpi district, the killing of a man from the Naga-majority Noney district and the subsequent abductions had left the hill districts on edge.

Both Naga and Kuki-Zo organisations set their respective deadlines on Thursday evening for the authorities to secure the safe and unconditional release of the civilians held hostage, reflecting heightened tension on the ground. The Kuki-Zos wanted the hostages released by 5pm, while the Nagas’ deadline was 6pm on Friday.

Friday’s government statement also said that “all-out efforts are continuing” to secure safe release of the remaining persons. It also requested the people to cooperate with the administration and security forces “in maintaining peace and ensuring the safe release of the remaining civilians”.

Reports from Imphal said 12 Naga women and two church members and 14 Kuki-Zos — four men and 10 women — were released at different places in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts respectively on Thursday night.

According to a complaint lodged by the chief of Taphou Kuki village with the Senapati police on Wednesday evening, 23 villagers were detained by unknown persons on Wednesday. The detained persons were travelling in seven trucks and a car.

The United Naga Council, in a letter to the chief minister Y. Khemchand singh, stated 20 people — 18 Naga civilians and two Naga priests — were being allegedly held hostage by Kuki militant groups since Wednesday.

The number of persons in captivity or missing since Wednesday has not been officially declared.

Kuki-Zo organisations had accused the Zeliangrong United Front-Kamson faction, a Naga rebel group, of involvement in the ambush that killed the church leaders. The ZUF has denied the

claim.

The United Christian Forum of North East India (UCFNEI) issued an appeal on Friday to the administration, CSOs, security forces and the people of Manipur and the Northeast, seeking their urgent intervention for the safe and immediate release of those currently held in

captivity.

“We humbly appeal to all parties involved in the current situation to prioritise human life above all else. We earnestly request the captors to demonstrate compassion and release the hostages safely and unconditionally at the earliest, allowing them to reunite with their anxious families. We also urge all concerned authorities and stakeholders to work tirelessly towards a peaceful resolution, exercising restraint and wisdom to defuse the prevailing tensions and prevent any further escalation that could lead to more suffering and loss,” the forum said in its appeal.

The Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) is set to hold a protest rally on Saturday in Churachandpur against the killing of the three church leaders.