MPSC cancels Manipur civil services mains papers over question paper confusion

The Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Sunday cancelled the General Studies (GS) Papers III and IV of the Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022 after a major mix-up of question papers in examination halls.

According to reports, candidates who appeared for the exam in Imphal and Guwahati on Sunday were mistakenly given the GS Paper IV instead of GS Paper III. The error led to widespread confusion in several centres, forcing the commission to cancel both papers to maintain fairness and transparency.

Following the cancellation, the MPSC promptly announced that the rescheduled examinations for GS Paper III and IV would be held on November 22 from 9am to 12noon and 1.30pm to 4.30pm respectively. The commission said the exam venues and admit cards would remain unchanged.

In a statement issued later in the day, the MPSC expressed regret for the “inconvenience caused to the candidates” and confirmed that “due warning has been given to the press not to repeat such grave errors in future.”

The preliminary examination for the Manipur Civil Services (MCS) recruitment was conducted in April 2022, and the ongoing mains examination is being held to fill about 100 Group A and B officer posts across various state departments.

Explaining the circumstances behind the error, the MPSC said the examination scheduled for Sunday had to be cancelled after officials discovered a mismatch between the heading and the content of the question paper for Paper IV (General Studies–III) just before the test was to begin.