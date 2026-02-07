Manipur police say normality begins to return to Churachandpur district after protests over new multi-ethnic state govt

Normality has begun to return to parts of Manipur's Churachandpur district, which had witnessed two days of violent protests protests after three BJP legislators from the Kuki-Zo and Hmar communities joined Meitei MLAs to form a government in the ethnic strife-hit state, PTI quoted police as saying on Saturday morning.

The demonstrations were largely confined to the stretch between Tuibong and Kangvai in Churachandpur town, unlike earlier instances when disturbances had spread across the district headquarters, according to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

While most areas of Churachandpur town witnessed a resumption of business activities, several shops in the Tuibong area remained closed, they said.

Additional security forces have been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents, they added.

Two tribal bodies imposed a "total shutdown" in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur, while rallies were held in Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts, alleging that the legislators betrayed their community.

MLA Nemcha Kipgen joined the Y. Khemchand Singh-led government as deputy chief minister, while L.M. Khaute and N. Sanate supported her.

The violence that broke out in May 2023 even more deeply divided the already ethnically divided state, with members of the two communities not venturing into each other's areas.

The Kuki-Zo groups have been demanding a separate administrative unit.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the ethnic clashes. The state was under President's Rule for a year before Singh took oath as chief minister on Wednesday.

The Zomi Council, the apex body of the Zomi tribe, has summoned the three legislators who joined the government to appear before its office within three days.

In a statement issued on Friday night, the Churachandpur-based civil organisation said the legislators were elected with the expectation that they would represent the rights, voices and aspirations of the community. However, their recent actions have caused widespread public dismay, it said.

The council warned that failure to respond to its "call for dialogue" would compel it to take appropriate organisational measures, including prohibiting the legislators' entry into the Zomi Council premises.