Himanta Biswa Sarma renews attack on USTM after Delhi arrest in embassy plate case

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday renewed his attack on the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), citing the arrest of a Guwahati-based woman by Delhi police for allegedly entering high-security diplomatic areas in an SUV with forged embassy registration plates.

Sarma claimed the woman, identified by sources as Ashma Begum, had links with USTM and alleged that the private university, located in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya near Guwahati, was involved in multiple fraud cases. These include an alleged fake caste certificate case involving the chancellor M. Hoque and alleged irregularities in a medical entrance test.

“The name of the woman was removed from the university’s website after her arrest. This is why I have been saying we should stop patronising USTM,” Sarma said. “I urge the Sanatani people of Assam not to study there. There’s a possibility of losing all educational certificates,” he added, reiterating past accusations, including one linking the varsity to floods in Guwahati.

The university has not yet responded to the fresh allegations.

Sources said Ashma Begum, in her 40s and hailing from Nagaon, was arrested on January 15 for impersonation and using forged documents. She has been charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to forgery, cheating, impersonation and criminal conspiracy. She was remanded to six days’ police custody for interrogation and is now in judicial custody.