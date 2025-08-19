MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Guwahati police summon journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar in sedition case

The two journalists have been asked to appear before the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police on August 22

PTI Published 19.08.25, 09:29 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

The Guwahati Police has summoned senior journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar in connection with a case registered on sedition charges, according to the notices.

The two journalists have been asked to appear before the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police on August 22.

The identical summonses, a copy of which is with PTI, stated, "It is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain the facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation." The police have not shared any information about the case. Repeated calls made to senior police officials to know about the case remained unanswered.

While Varadarajan's summons was received on August 14, Thapar got it on Monday. "Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this notice can render you liable for arrest," the summonsed added.

The summonses were issued by Crime Branch Inspector Soumarjyoti Ray, and he referred to an FIR (No.: 03/2025) registered at the Crime Branch under sections 152, 196, 197(1)(D)/3(6), 353, 45 and 61 of the BNS.

Section 152 of BNS addresses acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India. It effectively replaced Section 124A of the IPC, which was put on hold by the Supreme Court in May 2022.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

