Fresh clashes in Manipur’s Ukhrul as arson, firing trigger 5-day internet ban

Fresh violence erupted in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Tuesday morning following the alleged assault of a member of the Tangkhul Naga community, with abandoned houses set on fire and shots fired in the Litan Sareikhong area, police said. In response, the state government suspended internet services in the district for five days.

The firing and arson came a day after two Tangkhul Naga organisations restricted the movement of Kukis in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts.

"Armed men set ablaze abandoned houses and fired several rounds of bullets at Litan Sareikhong. The situation remains tense, and security forces are trying to bring the situation under control," a police officer said.

The Manipur government on Tuesday ordered the suspension of internet services, including broadband, VPN and VSAT, across the revenue jurisdiction of Ukhrul district for five days as a preventive and precautionary measure, he said.

Residents who fled their homes later confronted security personnel, alleging a failure to stop the firing in the area. A video clip that went viral on social media showed thick smoke engulfing the hill region.

Hundreds of Kuki and Tangkhul Naga villagers, mostly women, children and elderly people, have been fleeing Litan Sareikhong and neighbouring Kuki villages over the past two days to safer locations in Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts, another official said.

"Several villagers have taken shelter at Motbung and parts of Saikul in Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district," he said.

Manipur minister Govindas Konthoujam had on Monday said at least 21 houses had been burnt and the situation remained tense. He also said additional security forces were deployed in the area to control the situation.

Meanwhile, two drivers who were stranded at Lamlai Chingphei Kuki village under the Litan Police Station limits after their trucks broke down were rescued on Monday, another police officer said.

Two Tangkhul Naga organisations, Katho Long and Katho Katamnao Long, have banned the movement of Kukis in Ukhrul district and the adjoining Kamjong district.