Death toll in Arunachal flood rises to four, more than 90,000 affected, CM, Centre makes survey

The flood situation worsened in Arunachal Pradesh, as one more person died, taking the toll to four, while 21 others were injured in the state, where 90,499 people were affected in almost all 28 districts, the authorities said on Tuesday.

Two persons also remained missing as heavy rain, causing flash floods and landslides, battered the state over the past seven days, damaging houses, roads, bridges and public infrastructure, a report of the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

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Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju undertook an aerial and ground assessment of the flood-ravaged Keyi Panyor district during the day.

The development came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Khandu over the phone to take stock of the flood situation across the state.

On Monday, the deluge affected at least 12 districts.

According to the SEOC report, around 90,499 people in 251 villages under 202 circles of the northeastern state have been affected since June 24.

Upper Siang district reported the highest number of affected people at 47,357, followed by Siang (23,715), Kra Daadi (8,171) and East Kameng (5,895).

According to a delayed report, one person died in a landslide at Sarti village in Anjaw district on June 28.

The three other deaths occurred in the flash flood that struck Possa in Keyi Panyor district on June 24.

The report said that 21 people were injured in the Keyi Panyor disaster, while two women are still missing.

"Warmly welcomed Hon'ble Union Ministers Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji and Shri Kiren Rijiju Ji on their visit to Arunachal to assess the flood situation and the damage caused by the recent calamity," Khandu said in a post on X.

Chouhan, the Union agriculture minister, and Rijiju, Union parliamentary affairs minister and an MP of the state, reviewed the damage caused by the floods, assessed the ongoing relief measures and interacted with state officials to take stock of the rehabilitation efforts being undertaken in the affected areas, officials said.

The CM expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deputing the ministers to the state.

Chouhan later said the two ministers had come to the state at the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assess the situation on the ground and ensure that all support is extended to the affected people.

He said standing crops, including paddy, oranges and bananas, had also suffered extensive losses, badly affecting the livelihoods of farmers.

"We have spoken to our brothers and sisters here and witnessed the extent of the destruction. The losses are enormous," the Union agriculture minister said.

The SEOC report said that as many as 342 kutcha houses, 82 pucca houses and 37 huts have been damaged across the state. It also recorded the deaths of 130 poultry birds, 613 small animals and six large animals.

The monsoon fury has also caused extensive damage to infrastructure, with 80 roads, 12 bridges, 18 culverts, 147 water supply schemes, 21 power lines, 60 electric poles, seven flood protection walls, four hydropower projects, four government buildings and two hospitals affected.

Several roads in Keyi Panyor, Papum Pare, East Siang, Upper Siang, Pakke Kessang, Lower Dibang Valley and Kra Daadi remain blocked or are under restoration.

The report added that 1,010 hectares of forest area and 312.2 hectares of agricultural and horticultural land have been affected by the rain-related disasters.

Rescue and relief operations are continuing with the deployment of the NDRF, SDRF, state police, Indian Air Force, civil aviation helicopters and local volunteers.

Stranded people have been rescued from Keyi Panyor and Lower Dibang Valley, while relief camps have been opened in the worst-hit areas.

Relief materials, including food grains, medicines and other essential supplies, are being distributed to affected families, the report added.

Governor K T Parnaik on Tuesday stressed the need for a "whole of the state" approach to deal with the natural calamity.

At a meeting held at Lok Bhavan earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pema Khandu briefed the governor about the prevailing flood situation in the state and the relief and safety measures being undertaken for affected communities.

Parnaik also lauded the dedicated services of the State Disaster Response Force, district administrations, public works, civil aviation and disaster management departments, the Indian Red Cross Society, volunteers and locals for their efforts in rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations.