Budgetary provision of Rs 350 crore for Manipur’s strife-hit women announced by Yumnam Khemchand Singh

Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday announced a budgetary provision of ₹350 crore to extend assistance to women affected by the ongoing conflict in the state.

According to him, the support will benefit 3.5 lakh women across the strife-hit region.

Khemchand made the announcement at the International Women’s Day 2026 celebration held at the city convention centre in Imphal under the theme “Rights, Justice, Action for All Women and Girls.”

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister expressed hope that those displaced by the “unprecedented crisis” in Manipur would finally be able to return to their homes.

The ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos has claimed more than 260 lives from both sides and displaced over 60,000 people. Of these, more than 40,000 continue to live in relief camps.

The announcement comes a day ahead of the state’s budget session. Khemchand, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget on Monday. Rehabilitation of the displaced population has remained a key priority for the Khemchand-led government, which assumed office in February after nearly a year of President’s rule.

On February 19, Khemchand Singh had jointly addressed Meitei and Kuki-Zo internally displaced persons (IDPs) while distributing benefits worth ₹33 crore. He attended the event physically in Imphal and interacted online with IDPs in Kuki-Zo-majority Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts.

Lauding the resilience of Manipuri women, Khemchand said they have historically played crucial roles in the state’s economy and political movements.

“A widow can nurture and guide her child to success even by selling vegetables or engaging in handloom work. We are their sons and daughters,” he said.

An audio-visual presentation on Mission Shakti, which focuses on women’s safety, security and economic empowerment, was showcased at the programme.

The event, organised by the department of social welfare, government of Manipur, was attended by home minister Govindas Konthoujam, tourism minister Khuraijam Loken Singh, MLAs and senior government officials.

Khemchand also felicitated Padma Shri awardee and weightlifter Nameirakpam Kunjarani Devi, and renowned Manipuri folk singer Mangka Mayanglambam.