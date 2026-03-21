MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 21 March 2026

Omar Abdullah backs Mamata Banerjee in 'fight' against Election Commission

Omar was reacting to recent large-scale transfers of IAS and IPS officers by the EC in Bengal. The Bengal government on Friday approached Calcutta High Court to challenge the commission’s orders. Omar came out strongly in support of Mamata and against the EC’s orders, calling it an attempt to change the results of the polls

Muzaffar Raina Published 21.03.26, 07:28 AM
Omar Abdullah backs Mamata EC transfers

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah file image

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the Election Commission’s alleged attempts to gerrymander Bengal poll results would not work, expressing confidence that his Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee would secure a thumping win despite such efforts.

Omar was reacting to recent large-scale transfers of IAS and IPS officers by the EC in Bengal. The Bengal government on Friday approached Calcutta High Court to challenge the commission’s orders. Omar came out strongly in support of Mamata and against the EC’s orders, calling it an attempt to change the results of the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was responding to remarks made by Mamata on social media. He lashed out at “sweeping administrative reshuffles” in states not governed by the ruling party at the Centre.

“These sweeping transfers only happen in non-BJP ruled states & especially in West Bengal but that’s no surprise. However, West Bengal will once again prove what I have always believed to be true — officers don’t win elections for political parties, the leaders of political parties do,” Omar said on X.

“No amount of effort by the Election Commission to gerrymander will change the results. Come counting day, Mamata Didi will win a thumping majority.”

The Omar Abdullah government has enjoyed the support of the Bengal chief minister on several occasions in the past.

RELATED TOPICS

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Omar Abdullah Mamata Banerjee Election Commission Transfers BJP TMC
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India eyes Iran oil lifeline as US considers sanctions relief to ease energy supply crunch

“In the coming days, we may un-sanction the Iranian oil that is on the water, about 140 million barrels of oil. Depending on how you count it — it’s 10 days to 14 days of supplies which the Iranians are pushing out that would have all gone to China,” Bessent told Fox News
Omar Abdullah backs Mamata EC transfers
Quote left Quote right

EC’s alleged attempts to gerrymander Bengal poll results would not work

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT