Omar Abdullah backs Mamata Banerjee in 'fight' against Election Commission

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the Election Commission’s alleged attempts to gerrymander Bengal poll results would not work, expressing confidence that his Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee would secure a thumping win despite such efforts.

Omar was reacting to recent large-scale transfers of IAS and IPS officers by the EC in Bengal. The Bengal government on Friday approached Calcutta High Court to challenge the commission’s orders. Omar came out strongly in support of Mamata and against the EC’s orders, calling it an attempt to change the results of the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was responding to remarks made by Mamata on social media. He lashed out at “sweeping administrative reshuffles” in states not governed by the ruling party at the Centre.

“These sweeping transfers only happen in non-BJP ruled states & especially in West Bengal but that’s no surprise. However, West Bengal will once again prove what I have always believed to be true — officers don’t win elections for political parties, the leaders of political parties do,” Omar said on X.

“No amount of effort by the Election Commission to gerrymander will change the results. Come counting day, Mamata Didi will win a thumping majority.”

The Omar Abdullah government has enjoyed the support of the Bengal chief minister on several occasions in the past.