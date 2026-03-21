Six-party Opp front ready in Assam; Congress, Raijor Dal seal seat-share deal following multiple hiccups

The Opposition in Assam has received a major boost ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls, with the Congress and Raijor Dal sealing a long-delayed seat-sharing pact after months of negotiations marked by uncertainty and repeated breakdowns.

With Raijor Dal coming on board, the Congress-led alliance has expanded to six parties, strengthening its prospects in Upper Assam, North Assam and the hill districts of Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong, where the BJP-led ruling alliance remains very strong.

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The alliance now comprises the Congress, Raijor Dal, AJP, CPI(M), All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) and CPI(ML). The Congress has announced 87 candidates so far. Raijor Dal will contest 11 seats, AJP 10, CPM and APHLC two each, and CPI(ML) one seat. Raijor Dal will have friendly contests in two additional constituencies.

Assam PCC chief Gaurav Gogoi and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi jointly announced the pact in Jorhat on Thursday night. Thanking all those involved in the negotiations, Akhil Gogoi said the alliance would work to oust the BJP while projecting Gaurav Gogoi as the next chief minister. Talks had stalled several times and were close to collapse as recently as March 9.

In the 2021 elections, the Congress-led mahajot of 10 parties suffered a decisive defeat to the ruling BJP alliance. The presence of regional players Raijor Dal and AJP — both born out of the 2019 anti-CAA movement — and the inclusion of Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF in the mahajot were seen as key factors behind the Opposition’s loss.

Raijor Dal and AJP together impacted results in at least 14 seats, particularly in Upper and North Assam. However, Raijor Dal, which contested 29 seats, managed to win only one seat, while AJP, which contedted 82 seats, failed to open its account.

The 2021 mahajot included AIUDF, CPI, CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha, Bodoland People’s Front, RJD, Jimochayan (Deori) People’s Party and Adivasi National Party. The Congress later severed ties with AIUDF, which remains opposed to the BJP but is outside the current alliance. The BPF has since joined hands with the BJP.

CPI(M) Assam secretary S. Talukdar told The Telegraph the new alliance has “given a boost to the anti-BJP camp” and could help attract “indecisive” voters.

Political observers believe the coming together of Akhil Gogoi, Gaurav Gogoi and AJP leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi could consolidate Ahom votes in favour of the Opposition, especially in Upper Assam. The Ahoms, who ruled Assam for over 600 years, remain politically influential.

An observer said the alliance is likely to perform well in Lower Assam but must improve its showing in Upper Assam to effectively challenge the BJP.

Nominations

Gaurav Gogoi was present during nomination filings by Congress and alliance candidates in Sivasagar and Dibrugarh districts, urging voters to back the alliance to defeat what he termed the “corrupt leadership” of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP, and to build a more inclusive Assam.

Key candidates, including Akhil Gogoi (Sivasagar), Lurinjyoti Gogoi (Khowang) and leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), filed nominations on Friday.

Sarma also filed his nomination from Jalukbari, a seat he has held since 2001. A large crowd accompanied Sarma’s nomination rally.

The chief minister told reporters that one of his life’s missions was to unite the Hindu community and also questioned why Congress members should engage in “anti-Hindu activity”, while urging them to return to their “natural home”.

He also stressed his focus on accelerating Assam’s development.