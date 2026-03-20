Prateek Bordoloi withdraws from Assam polls after father Pradyut joins BJP

Prateek Bordoloi, the Congress nominee from the Margherita Assembly seat in Assam, on Thursday withdrew from the electoral race “following his father’s decision” to join the ruling BJP, though he said he would continue with the Opposition party.

In a letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Prateek conveyed his decision to withdraw his candidature. He had earlier met senior AICC leaders “following my father’s decision to join another political party”.

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Prateek’s father, Pradyut Bordoloi, a former Congress MP and MLA, resigned from the party on Tuesday, joined the BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday, and was fielded by the party from the Dispur seat on Thursday.

In his letter, Prateek said it would not be appropriate for him to continue as a candidate under the circumstances. “I believe that the people of Margherita and dedicated Congress workers deserve absolute clarity and confidence in the party’s candidate,”

he said.

“It would be unfair if any confusion or perception arises regarding my commitment or the party’s position. My decision is guided by respect for the organisation and my desire to uphold the values and discipline of the Congress party,” he added.

Prateek was set to make his electoral debut from Margherita, a constituency his father had represented for four consecutive terms before losing it in 2016.

He, however, asserted that his faith in the party’s ideals “remains unwavering” and that he would continue to work for the party and the development of Margherita in any capacity assigned by the leadership.

On Wednesday, Assam PCC chief Gaurav Gogoi had expressed sympathy and support for Prateek, while Pradyut Bordoloi said he would respect whatever decision his son chose to take.

Third list

The Congress on Thursday released its third list of 22 candidates for the April 9 Assam Assembly polls, which included four sitting MLAs, of whom two are working presidents of the state unit.

No new candidate for the Margherita constituency was named after Prateek Bordoloi withdrew from the foray.

Working presidents and MLAs Pradip Sarkar and Jakir Hussain Sikdar have been named from Abhayapuri and Pakabetbari constituencies, respectively.

The Congress is leading an alliance of opposition parties, including the CPM, Assam Jatiya Parishad and the CPIML Liberation. Talks are still on with another party, the Raijor Dal.

Additional inputs from PTI