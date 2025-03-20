Assam: Authorities cancel exams after class 11 mathematics paper, class 9 english paper leaked

The Class 11 Mathematics paper of the Assam state board and Class 9 English paper of Barpeta district were leaked, forcing the authorities to cancel the respective examinations on Thursday and lodge police complaints, officials said.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu in a post on X shared a notification of Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), which postponed the Mathematics examination without giving any explanation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Higher Secondary First Year Mathematics exam, scheduled for March 21, 2025 (Afternoon Session), has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons," he added.

Also Read BFI chief accuses Hemanta Kalita of blocking Lovlina and other Assam boxers from Nationals

The new date and further updates will be notified soon, the minister said.

When contacted, a senior ASSEB official told PTI that the Mathematics paper has been leaked and that is why the examination was cancelled.

"We are enquiring about the matter and will take legal action soon," he added.

The Higher Secondary first year or Class 11 examination began on March 6 and will be over on March 29.

Earlier in the day, the class 9 English annual exam in Assam's Barpeta district, scheduled for Thursday, was cancelled after the question paper leaked on social media, officials said.

Barpeta Inspector of Schools Ratul Kumar Das issued an order to all the school heads in the district and intimated about the cancellation of the examination.

"I would like to inform you that the English paper of class 9 annual examination which is scheduled to be held on 20/03/2025 is hereby postponed due to unavoidable circumstances," he said in the order.

The next date of the examination will be intimated shortly, Das said without sharing details.

Meanwhile, an official of the District Level Internal Examination Committee (DLIEC) told PTI on condition of anonymity that they came to know about the paper leak on Wednesday evening.

"We suspect that the paper went viral on social media. We are verifying all claims. Still, we cannot take any risk. So, we have cancelled the examination," he added.

Later in the day, DLIEC lodged a complaint at Barpeta Sadar Police Station about the paper leak, an official said.

The Class 9 examinations in Barpeta started on March 10 and were scheduled to be over on March 22.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.