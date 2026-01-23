Indian Railway rolls out first-ever humanoid robot ‘ASC Arjun’ at Visakhapatnam station to boost safety

In a first-of-its-kind initiative for Indian Railways, the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway has deployed a humanoid robot at Visakhapatnam railway station, marking a significant push towards technology-led passenger safety, security and service delivery.

The humanoid robot, named ‘ASC Arjun’, has been introduced under the aegis of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) as part of its modernisation and digital transformation drive, aimed at strengthening security operations while improving passenger assistance at one of the region’s busiest railway stations.

“In a pioneering move, the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway Zone has deployed a humanoid robot, ‘ASC Arjun’, at Visakhapatnam railway station to strengthen passenger safety, security and service services,” said Alok Bohra, Inspector General of the RPF, in an official release issued late on Thursday.

Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra said the robot is equipped with advanced artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and real-time monitoring capabilities, allowing it to function as a smart assistant for both RPF personnel and passengers.

According to the release, ASC Arjun has been designed to support security surveillance, crowd management, cleanliness monitoring and safety awareness, while reducing manpower burden and improving response time during emergencies or high-footfall situations.

Notably, the humanoid robot has been entirely designed and developed in Visakhapatnam through indigenous innovation. The RPF team worked on the project for over a year under the guidance of senior railway and security officials, officials said.

Its key features include intrusion detection using a face recognition system, AI-based crowd density analysis, and multilingual public announcements in English, Hindi and Telugu. The robot can also conduct semi-autonomous platform patrolling with obstacle avoidance.

In addition, ASC Arjun offers real-time situational awareness through an integrated dashboard, fire and smoke detection with instant alerts, and interactive passenger assistance through friendly gestures and information support, officials said.

Bohra said the introduction of ASC Arjun marks a pioneering step by Waltair Division in adopting cutting-edge technology to strengthen railway security, improve passenger experience and support frontline staff.

Indian Railways remains committed to embracing innovation to create a safe, secure and passenger-friendly railway ecosystem, the release added.

