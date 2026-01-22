MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 22 January 2026

Meitei man shot dead after abduction in Manipur a day after PM Modi’s call for progress, tensions escalate

The militants abducted the man and his wife, and took them towards Natjang in the Henglep police station area, where he was suspected to be shot dead, police said

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 22.01.26, 11:07 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A man belonging to the Meitei community was shot dead after being abducted by suspected Kuki militants in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, marking a fresh escalation in the state’s ongoing ethnic tensions.

The victim, Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh, was abducted from his home in the Tuibong area on Wednesday and later shot dead near Natjang village, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The killing took place on Manipur’s Statehood Day, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of the state in a post on X.

“On the occasion of Manipur Statehood Day, I extend my warm greetings to my sisters and brothers of the state. People from Manipur are enriching the progress of India. This state’s passion towards sports, culture and nature is noteworthy. May the state continue to move forward on the path of development in the times to come,” the Prime Minister said.

Police suspect the abductors to be members of the United Kuki National Army (UNKA), a militant group that is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement. The SoO pact was signed between the Centre, the Manipur government and several Kuki-Zo militant groups.

Singh, a resident of Kakching Khunou in Kakching district, was married to Chingnu Haokip of Churachandpur and had assumed a tribal name, Ginminthang.

According to local sources, he had returned to Churachandpur from Nepal on January 19 and was allowed to stay with his wife by some local groups.

Since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023, Kukis and Meiteis have largely avoided entering each other’s areas, with the conflict leaving Manipur deeply divided. More than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the violence.

Police said the militants abducted both Singh and his wife and took them towards Natjang in the Henglep police station area, where Singh was suspected to have been shot dead. His wife was later released.

A purported video clip of the incident surfaced on social media, showing Singh pleading for his life with folded hands moments before he was shot by armed men.

The police said Singh’s body was recovered from Natjang village after they received information about the incident and was brought to the district hospital morgue around 1.30 am. A suo motu case has been registered, and efforts are underway to arrest those involved, officials said.

RELATED TOPICS

Manipur Unrest
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump backs down on Greenland tariffs and military threats. Here’s how it happened

The US President abruptly shifted course at the World Economic Forum in Davos after weeks of escalating rhetoric over the strategic Arctic island, signalling a move from confrontation to negotiation as allies, markets and senior aides pushed for de-escalation
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

Bengal CM engaged in fear-mongering, spread misleading information regarding SIR

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT