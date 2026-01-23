Heavy snowfall puts Srinagar flights on hold, IndiGo, Air India warn of long delays

Flight operations to and from Srinagar were temporarily halted on Friday after heavy snowfall disrupted runway conditions, forcing airlines to place departures and arrivals on hold and warn passengers of extended waiting times.

IndiGo and Air India issued advisories as snowfall continued through the morning, affecting one of the region’s busiest winter travel corridors and leaving hundreds of passengers uncertain about departure schedules.

ADVERTISEMENT

Airlines said they were monitoring weather conditions closely and would resume services once clearance was granted by authorities.

IndiGo said flight operations in Srinagar had been paused due to snowfall, cautioning passengers that delays could stretch longer than usual. In some cases, the airline said, boarding procedures might be completed in advance so aircraft could depart as soon as conditions improved.

“Due to snowfall in #Srinagar, flight operations, both take-offs and landings, have been temporarily put on hold. This may lead to extended wait times both onboard and on the ground,” IndiGo said in its travel advisory.

“To ensure we are ready for departure as soon as we receive clearance, our team may complete boarding formalities in advance. We understand that delays can be inconvenient, and we assure you that our team remains fully committed to make your wait as comfortable as possible,” the airline added.

IndiGo said it was closely tracking weather updates and urged passengers to check their latest flight status before heading to the airport. It also said customers whose flights were impacted could opt to rebook or request a refund.

Air India reported similar disruptions, saying snowfall had affected its flight operations to and from Srinagar during the morning hours, leading to extended waiting periods for travellers.

“Snowfall has impacted our flight operations to and from Srinagar this morning, resulting in extended wait times,” Air India said in its advisory.

“We understand how important your travel plans are, and our ground teams are at your service to extend every possible assistance,” it added, asking passengers to check updated flight schedules before travelling to the airport.

Both airlines said services would resume once weather conditions stabilised, thanking passengers for their patience as the disruption continued.

Flight operations are likely to be affected in other parts of North India as well.

After a three-month dry spell, Shimla also received the first snowfall of the season on Friday.

Snowfall is also occurring in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including Manali, another popular tourist destination of the state. The Shimla administration has issues an advisory, asking people to not drive till the weather clears.

The administration said higher reaches of the district, including Chopal, are also experiencing snowfall due to which Chopal-Deha road has been blocked