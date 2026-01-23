Aaditya Thackeray urges Centre to scrap mining projects in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve corridor

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has asked the Centre to step in and stop proposed mining projects in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve corridor in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, warning these projects will "inflict unchecked ecological damage".

In a letter to Union minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav, Thackeray flagged the clearance given earlier this month by Maharashtra’s State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) to mining projects in Lohardongari near the Ghodazari Wildlife Sanctuary and Marki-Mangli in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve corridor.

“These projects are detrimental to both the forests they are located in as well as the wildlife that inhabits these forests,” Thackeray said, arguing that the approvals overlook long-term ecological costs.

He pointed out that the decision at the state level was not unanimous. “It has also come to notice that certain members of the SBWL voiced their concerns and opposed these projects but were unfortunately overruled by the chair,” he said.

Questioning the economic rationale behind the projects, Thackeray said the gains did not justify the damage.

“The expected output from these projects is relatively low compared to the unchecked ecological damage they will inflict,” he said, adding that “the prospective revenue they will generate for the state is minimal”.

Appealing directly to the Union environment minister, the former Maharashtra environment minister urged a review at the national level.

“I implore you to protect these forests and the inhabiting wildlife as per the mandate of your ministry. I humbly urge you to reconsider and reject these projects at the National Board for Wildlife,” Thackeray said.

He framed the issue as a defining choice for conservation policy.

“The future of our forests and fauna is now in your hands. I hope that my plea will not fall on deaf ears. I am certain that if you do indeed reject these projects it will cement your legacy as a major force for conservation,” he said.