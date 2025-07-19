Assam nod to varsity for disability studies, first of its kind in the Northeast

The Assam cabinet on Friday approved the setting up of the National University for Disability Studies near Guwahati, the first of its kind in the Northeast.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also approved a waiver of ₹8.63 crore for the land to be allotted for the institution.

The specialised university will be set up by the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment on government land measuring 150 bigha under Chaygaon revenue circle in Kamrup district, a government statement said.

The statement further said that the decisions reflect the state government’s “commitment to inclusive development and support for national welfare initiatives”.

The state government had been working on the specialised university project since 2020. It will be an institute of national excellence offering a wide range of courses, those familiar with the project said.

The state cabinet also approved notifying the exemption of hydrocarbons exploration and production activities from the purview of The Assam Regulation of Reclassification and Reclassification cum Transfer of Lands Act, 2015, subject to the payment of the applicable premium.

This decision will streamline the process of land availability for hydrocarbon exploration and production activities in the state, generating “premium revenue for the state, strengthen national energy security while promoting ease of doing business”, the government statement said.