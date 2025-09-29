Assam govt requests MHA to invoke Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty for justice in Zubeen Garg case

The Assam government has submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with singer Zubeen Garg's death in the Southeast Asian country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

"Once invoked, this will ensure full cooperation from Singaporean authorities -- giving us access to case details and assistance to bring back the accused and secure justice," Sarma said in an X post.

The Assam government constituted a 10-member SIT, led by Special DGP M P Gupta, to investigate the singer's death in Singapore due to drowning in the sea on September 19.

Two Assam Police officers are likely to visit Singapore soon after the completion of necessary formalities.

Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said MLAT already exists with Singapore, and now MHA will send necessary documents to the Southeast Asian nation, "so that we can seek the help of Singaporean authorities in the investigation".

"The process has already started," he said on the sidelines of a programme here.

"For investigation in a different country, a process must be followed. Therefore, I appeal to people through the media to continue having faith in Assam Police the same way they have shown in the last one week since Zubeen's death," the DGP said.

The SIT has already issued notices to 10 people, including chief organiser of North East India Festival (NEIF) Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma and members of Singapore Assam Association, to appear before it and record their statements.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said earlier that 'lookout notices' have been issued through the Interpol for Mahanta and Sharma.

He also asked them to appear before the CID on October 6 after the Durga Puja and if they fail to do so, the police will launch search operations for them.

The singer, who the NEIF organisers claimed to be their brand ambassador, had gone to Singapore on September 17 and was scheduled to perform on September 20, a day after the three-day festival was scheduled to be inaugurated.

The festival was subsequently cancelled following the death of Garg, who had gone with members of the Assamese community in Singapore on a yacht trip.

More than 60 FIRs, including one by his family, have been filed and the Assam government has constituted an SIT to investigate the circumstances leading to his death.

