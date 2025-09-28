Assam government issues lookout notice for Zubeen’s manager, North East Festival organiser

The Assam government has tightened its probe into the death of singer-composer Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19, with chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announcing lookout notices against festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma.

Both men have also been directed, along with eight others from Assam who were with Zubeen in Singapore, to appear before the CID by October 6. “They will not be able to exit India via any airport, seaport or land border,” Sarma posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahanta had organised the North East Festival in Singapore where Zubeen was scheduled to perform, while Sharma managed the singer. A consolidated CID case against the duo includes charges of conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing death by negligence.

Searches at their residences led to the seizure of laptops, pen drives and frozen bank cards. On Saturday, actress Nishita Goswami, bandmate Sekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta were also questioned.

Sarma assured of justice but warned against rumours and unrest. “If we fail, please punish us. But don’t use grief to fuel misinformation,” he said, cautioning that attempts to incite violence would face “harsh consequences.”