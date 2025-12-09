Assam approves Dassault partnership to set up aerospace and EV skills centre in Guwahati

The Assam cabinet has approved a ₹243-crore joint project between the state government and Dassault Systèmes India Pvt Ltd — the Indian arm of the global 3D design software company — to set up a centre of excellence in aerospace, defence, automotive and electric vehicles.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X on Sunday night that the centre of excellence, to be established in Guwahati, will provide industry-relevant skills, support upskilling, and strengthen the startup and MSME ecosystem.

According to an official statement, the project will come up at Assam Engineering College over 5,000sqft at a total cost of ₹243 crore. Of this, the Assam government will contribute ₹43 crore, while Dassault Systèmes India will invest ₹200 crore.

Sarma had first announced the project in September, saying the centre would focus on providing advanced skills in aerospace, defence, and EV sectors. The collaboration with Dassault aims to project Assam as a hub for high-tech industries and innovation. Assam is already setting up a semiconductor unit in Jagiroad.

The cabinet also approved the inclusion of Assam’s history and geography as compulsory subjects in Classes VI, VII, and VIII. “This decision was taken on the basis of recommendations made by the high-level committee headed by retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma, constituted for the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord,” an official statement said.

Another cabinet decision approved the transfer of 3,000 bighas of land at Doloo Tea Estate in Silchar, Cachar district, to the Airports Authority of India for constructing a greenfield airport. The move is expected to pave the way for Union Cabinet approval for the project.

Student rewards

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday alsodistributed scooters to 11,250 students who secured over 80 per cent marks in this year’s higher secondary examinations.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony, Sarma said the government had made “small changes” to the implementation of the

Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award, under which scooters are given to meritorious students. Due to these changes, the number of beneficiaries dropped to 11,250 from 48,673 last year.

He added that the Nijut Moina scheme now covers over five lakh girls. “To inspire boys in their studies, a new scheme similar to Nijut Moina will be introduced on January 1. This will help build a stronger academic environment in Assam,” he said.

Of the 11,250 recipients this year, 6,860 are girls and the rest boys. The chief minister said the state has provided scooters to 1,86,442 students since 2017–18 under the merit award scheme, spending over ₹1,043 crore.

Sarma urged students to follow two “golden rules” of road safety — not to ride a scooter without a licence and to always wear a helmet. He also advised them to maintain a positive outlook. “Students who indulge in negativity often lose direction, while those with a positive mindset show strong self-confidence,” he said.

Highlighting Assam’s progress in education and health, Sarma said the state now has over 25 medical colleges, with 15 functional and 10 under construction. The number of MBBS seats has risen to 2,000 and is expected to reach 5,000 by 2030.

“Gone are the days when students from Assam had to travel to cities like Pune for higher studies,” he said. Assam now has two central universities, around 25–26 state universities, and nearly 30 engineering colleges, including IIT Guwahati and NIT Silchar.

