Assam CIC Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta quits post after RTI links to brother in Zubeen Garg case

Assam chief information commissioner (CIC) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta resigned from his post on Wednesday following an RTI query on his brother Shyamkanu Mahanta, who was arrested in the Zubeen Garg death case.

Mahanta on Thursday revealed about his decision to step down in a Facebook post because of “special circumstances” linked to his brother’s arrest following the death of the popular singer-composer-filmmaker in Singapore while swimming on September 19.

Interacting with the media here on Thursday, Mahanta said he had received a letter from an RTI activist on November 4 apprising him about an application submitted to the chief secretary seeking information “about the the financial assistance accorded by various departments of the government of Assam to various individuals, organisations, including Shri Shyamkanu Mahanta.”

Mahanta said he met the governor on Wednesday and submitted a letter mentioning the RTI application.

“While appreciating my integrity and impartiality as the CIC, the letter (sent to him by the activist) has appealed to me to maintain such professionalism while dealing with the RTI application pertaining to Shyamkanu Mahanta. I also mentioned, in my letter to the governor, that it is also a fact that Shyamkanu Mahanta is currently in judicial custody.”

Reading out from his letter to the governor, Mahanta said: “In order to uphold the highest tradition of impartiality, transparency and good governance (as mandated by) the RTI Act and the Constitution of the India, I consider it to be in the fitness of things to demit my office so that no doubts or inferences may be cast in the adminstration of justice pertaining to the the instant RTI petition.”

“Accordingly, I have resigned,” he said, adding he informed the Chief Minister’s Office about his decision on Wednesday. “I had earlier also informed my office and chief secretary that if such an application comes (pertaining to his brother), I will decide whether to continue or not,” Mahanta added.

Thanking the people of Assam and public authorities for their support, Mahanta said the RTI was an “important weapon” in strengthening democracy.

Shyamkanu Mahanta is an event organiser and he reportedly received government support to hold events within the state and outside.

Shyamkanu is currently lodged in Baksa jail with four other accused in the case. Two others are lodged in Haflong jail. Few days ago, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Zubeen’s death is not an accident, but a murder case, and the chargesheet in the case will be filed by December 8-9.