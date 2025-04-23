MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 23 April 2025

Armed men torch houses in Manipur's Kamjong district, curfew in two villages

The incident occurred when most residents of Gampal and Haiyang villages, in the district's Sahamphung sub-division, were out in their fields for cultivation

PTI Published 23.04.25, 06:03 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI

Unidentified armed men set fire to several houses in two villages in Manipur's Kamjong district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred when most residents of Gampal and Haiyang villages, in the district's Sahamphung sub-division, were out in their fields for cultivation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary reports indicate that more than seven houses, primarily thatched-roof structures, were burned to the ground, an official said.

Also Read

Following the incident, Kamjong District Magistrate Rangnamei Rang Peter imposed indefinite curfew in both the villages from 2pm.

In an order, the DM also prohibited the movement of any persons outside their residences under sub-section 1 of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

In the official order, Peter said, "Such disturbances could lead to a serious breach of peace, endanger public tranquility and pose risks to human lives and properties." The restrictions, however, do not apply to government agencies involved in maintaining law and order or providing essential services.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Curfew Fire
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata tourists caught in Kashmir recount stories of narrow escapes, chaos and kindness

A journalist and business owner from Bengal are stranded in Jammu and Kashmir due to a steep surge in flight prices post the terrorist attack in Pahalgam
Rajnath Singh.
Quote left Quote right

People involved in Pahalgam attack will get strong response; will hunt down those who plotted it

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT