MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 05 November 2025

Air India Express to enhance Imphal flight operations after governor’s intervention

The airline plans two new daily flights to Guwahati and Kolkata and caps fares at ₹6,000 for the Imphal–Guwahati route after Manipur governor A.K. Bhalla’s appeal for better connectivity

Umanand Jaiswal Published 05.11.25, 05:22 AM
AK Bhalla

AK Bhalla Sourced by the Telegraph

Air India Express on Monday responded positively to a formal appeal by Manipur governor A.K. Bhalla “to enhance and restore flight operations” to and from the strife-hit state.

The Raj Bhavan in a Facebook post on Tuesday said that following Bhalla’s letter to Union civil aviation minister K.R. Naidu on October 30, Air India Express “has decided to cap fares for the Imphal–Guwahati sector at 6,000 and will soon operate two additional daily flights — one to Guwahati and another to Kolkata.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Appreciating the prompt response from the aviation ministry and the airline for addressing the connectivity concerns of Manipur, the post also said that it will share information on the new flight schedules.

Unreliable transport by road, reduced number of flights and surging airfare have compounded the commuting woes of students, patients, tourists and the general public.

Bhalla’s letter to Naidu pointed out the drastic reduction in flight connectivity from Imphal, which has adversely affected mobility, causing immense hardship to the people of Manipur.

“This sharp decline in air services is alarming and is causing severe hardship to the people, especially considering Manipur’s unique geographical and infrastructural challenges,” the letter stated, citing the lack of railway connectivity and unreliable road travel.

RELATED TOPICS

Manipur Government Air India Express
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Reality after the ‘revolution’: Can Nepal succeed where Bangladesh, Lanka stumbled?

India’s Himalayan neighbour is at a turning point after the promise of the September Gen-Z protests that upended life and the political system
Richa Ghosh is the first Bengali cricketer with a World Cup
Quote left Quote right

Amol sir made everyone’s role in the team very clear. For me, it was to play fearless cricket

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT