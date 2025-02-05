This Valentine’s Day be date-ready with Rare Rabbits
These all-black and white premium cotton blend shirts are comfy, dapper and stylish
Published 05.02.25, 10:59 AM
Image courtesy: @rarerabbit_in/Instagram
Planned on a romantic date with your Valentine? Decided on
the place and surprise for your beloved? What about your OOTD or OOTN? If you
are still confused about what to wear and want to keep it simple yet dapper,
then here are two looks:
Go
all-white: Whites never fail you. Women like their men dressed in
white. A simple white shirt paired up with denims or chinos is that classic
look that never goes out of style. Put on your favourite watch and go for
formal shoes or just Converse. Chic, stylish and effortless!
Black
for bold: Heading for a candle-lit date? Just pick up a black shirt and
pair them Blue denims or grey pants. For a more formal setting, zhuzh it up
with a semi-formal blazer or jacket, and complete your look with sneakers or a
formal shoe.
If you are looking for premium cotton blend shirts, then Rare Rabbit has two options in black
and white. These shirts come in solid colours with regular collar and full
sleeves for versatile styling.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
