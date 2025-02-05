wear

This Valentine’s Day be date-ready with Rare Rabbits

These all-black and white premium cotton blend shirts are comfy, dapper and stylish

Image courtesy: @rarerabbit_in/Instagram

Planned on a romantic date with your Valentine? Decided on the place and surprise for your beloved? What about your OOTD or OOTN? If you are still confused about what to wear and want to keep it simple yet dapper, then here are two looks:

Go all-white: Whites never fail you. Women like their men dressed in white. A simple white shirt paired up with denims or chinos is that classic look that never goes out of style. Put on your favourite watch and go for formal shoes or just Converse. Chic, stylish and effortless!

Black for bold: Heading for a candle-lit date? Just pick up a black shirt and pair them Blue denims or grey pants. For a more formal setting, zhuzh it up with a semi-formal blazer or jacket, and complete your look with sneakers or a formal shoe. If you are looking for premium cotton blend shirts, then Rare Rabbit has two options in black and white. These shirts come in solid colours with regular collar and full sleeves for versatile styling.

— My Kolkata Web Desk

Also read: Celebrity designers Chitrangada Satarupa and Abhishek Ray curate special style guides for Valentine's Day