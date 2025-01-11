wear

Slay your Lohri look with Lakshita’s Sitarey collection

The homegrown fashion brand has launched its new collections featuring luxurious fabrics and timeless silhouettes

Image courtesy: @lakshitafashions/Instagram

Worried about what to wear to the Lohri party? Simply opt for something festive and Indian! Velvet is a perfect choice — it’s warm, luxurious and radiates festive vibes. Lakshita, a homegrown Indian fashion brand, has launched its Sitarey Collection, featuring stunning velvet Indian wear for women. Designed in straight and A-line styles, these outfits combine comfort with elegance — making them ideal for Lohri gatherings. Adorned with jewel tones, intricate Kashmiri-inspired motifs, and shimmering sequin details — each piece exudes a touch of vibrancy and opulence. Check out more from the collection on the official website of Lakshita.

— Jaismita Alexander