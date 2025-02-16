wear

Take quirky tee inspiration from the stylish Antara Nandy

Learn how to add a touch of panache to the ‘less is more’ fashion mantra

Image courtesy: @antara_nandy/Instagram

Antara Nandy is self-admittedly a “passionate T-shirt buyer”. And the popular singer is a true fashionista, which is a known fact. Antara recently took to Instagram with a series of photos sharing her collection of tees with quirky catch phrases, and they are a perfect addition to the wardrobe. Especially since summer is on the way and dressing up will become quite the bane, slipping into comfy, anti fit T-shirts with catchy quotes will zhuzh up the look right. Pair them with slim fit or anti-fit jeans, shorts, skirts, palazzos or dhoti pants — and you are ready with a ‘less is more’ look.

Psst… We love Antara’s sense of humour. The lines on the tees are quite a laugh riot! Our favourites are ‘Meri Foodie Kismat’ and ‘Dus Bahane Karke Nahin Gaye Gym’.

Also read: When all doors were shutting in front of us, we opened our own: Nandy Sisters

— My Kolkata Web Desk