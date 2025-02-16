Take quirky tee inspiration from the stylish Antara Nandy
Learn how to add a touch of panache to the ‘less is more’ fashion mantra
Published 16.02.25, 11:27 AM
Image courtesy: @antara_nandy/Instagram
Antara Nandy is
self-admittedly a “passionate T-shirt buyer”. And the popular singer is a true
fashionista, which is a known fact. Antara recently took to Instagram with a
series of photos sharing her collection of tees with quirky catch phrases, and
they are a perfect addition to the wardrobe. Especially since summer is on the
way and dressing up will become quite the bane, slipping into comfy, anti fit
T-shirts with catchy quotes will zhuzh up the look right. Pair them with slim
fit or anti-fit jeans, shorts, skirts, palazzos or dhoti pants — and you
are ready with a ‘less is more’ look.
Psst… We love Antara’s
sense of humour. The lines on the tees are quite a laugh riot! Our favourites
are ‘Meri Foodie Kismat’ and ‘Dus Bahane Karke Nahin Gaye Gym’.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
