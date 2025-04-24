wear

Get set, wed! Surbhi Pansari launches wedding fashion collection for men

From ‘bandhgalas’ to blazers —- this ‘shaadi’ collection has to be on your fashion radar

Image courtesy: Surbhi Pansari Glimpses of wedding apparels by Surbhi Pansari

The wedding season is here, and it is time to slay. Whether you are the bor or the baraati, looking your best is a non-negotiable when it comes to wedding fashion. And to make your fashion hunt simpler, popular fashion designer Surbhi Pansari’s latest wedding couture has to be on your radar.

From the haldi to the sangeet and cocktail night — the collection covers all the style needs of the groom and his entourage. The collection has embroidered jackets, snazzy bandhgalas and achkans, blazers, kurtas, trousers in a wide array of prints, fabric and designs. The colour palette has tones like seafoam green, teal, glacial midnight and coral pink, ivory and sandy beige.

Browse through the website to curate your wedding lookbooks. Link here.