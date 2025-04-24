Get set, wed! Surbhi Pansari launches wedding fashion collection for men
From ‘bandhgalas’ to blazers —- this ‘shaadi’ collection has to be on your fashion radar
Published 24.04.25, 05:39 PM
Glimpses of wedding apparels by Surbhi Pansari
Image courtesy: Surbhi Pansari
The wedding season is here, and it is time to slay.
Whether you are the bor or the baraati, looking your best is a
non-negotiable when it comes to wedding fashion. And to make your fashion hunt
simpler, popular fashion designer Surbhi Pansari’s latest wedding couture has
to be on your radar.
From the haldi to the sangeet and
cocktail night — the collection covers all the style needs of the groom and his
entourage. The collection has embroidered jackets, snazzy bandhgalas and
achkans, blazers, kurtas, trousers in a wide array of prints, fabric and
designs. The colour palette has tones like seafoam green, teal, glacial
midnight and coral pink, ivory and sandy beige.
Browse through the website to
curate your wedding lookbooks. Link here.
