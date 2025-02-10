wear

Sujata is wearing a sari for her date night, are you?

Take ethnic fashion tips from the Suta ‘naari’

Image courtesy: @sujatabiswas86/Instagram

The season of love (officially) is here. In a run up to Valentine’s day, of course the date nights will increase. But, what are you planning to wear? Get inspired from Sujata Biswas of the popular homegrown fashion label Suta, and decked up in a sari. While Sujata has chosen a red cotton sari with red and white stripped blouse, you can go for silk, matka, handloom cotton, jamdani or satin, and pair the sari with a gorgeous blouse — full sleeved, halter, choli, or any type you fancy. Complete the look with statement accessories like a neckpiece or earrings, watch, and a purse. Keep the makeup light and easy, focusing on the eyes and brow game. Spray some perfume and you are set to go.

— My Kolkata Web Desk