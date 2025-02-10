Sujata is wearing a sari for her date night, are you?
Take ethnic fashion tips from the Suta ‘naari’
Published 10.02.25, 11:12 AM
Image courtesy: @sujatabiswas86/Instagram
The season of love (officially) is here. In a run up to
Valentine’s day, of course the date nights will increase. But, what are you
planning to wear? Get inspired from Sujata Biswas of the popular homegrown
fashion label Suta, and decked up in a sari. While Sujata has chosen a red
cotton sari with red and white stripped blouse, you can go for silk, matka,
handloom cotton, jamdani or satin, and pair the sari with a gorgeous blouse —
full sleeved, halter, choli, or any type you fancy. Complete the look
with statement accessories like a neckpiece or earrings, watch, and a purse.
Keep the makeup light and easy, focusing on the eyes and brow game. Spray some
perfume and you are set to go.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
