Published 13.01.25, 11:01 AM
Image courtesy: @srbrishti.19/Instagram; @resham.shilpi/Instagram
When you think of khadi, Resham Shilpi is a name that instantly comes to mind. An initiative of the Government Federation of Primary Khadi Cooperative Societies, this brand has been reigning the khadi market for years, and with time, has adapted the new age ways of marketing. In one such attempt, Resham Shilpi has collaborated with popular Tollywood actress Solanki Roy, for a sari draping challenge. The challenge upholds one of the traditional attires of India — saris. Netizens have to follow two simple steps (click the link below to know more) and participate. If you are a Solanki Roy fan, this is your golden chance to meet your cine idol. Are you ready?
— Pooja Mitra
