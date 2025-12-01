eat

How to build your ultimate Christmas cheeseboard

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

A Christmas cheeseboard is the easiest way to impress your guests without turning on the stove. Packed with artisanal cheeses, festive cold cuts, fresh fruits, crackers and colourful toppings, it brings together a mix of flavours and textures. Here’s how to assemble a beautiful, crowd-pleasing platter in just a few minutes.

Ingredients

Bandel cheese (add a few smoked ones too): 6-10 pieces

Slices of cheddar (try and get a flavoured slab)

Sambusak — a Jewish cheese

Smoked ham

Chicken salami

Cocktail sausages

Salt beef

An assortment of salty crackers

Fresh strawberries and raspberries

Grapes (mix of black and green)

Exotic nuts

Cream cheese

Jams

Method

Slice the cheddar into assorted shapes and place it on the platter. Add the Bandel cheese and the Sambusak in a pattern next to it

Place the jam and cream cheese into small dishes, and add them to the platter

Add crackers to the platter, fanning out the crackers as you go

Fill in empty spaces with strawberries, raspberries, and grapes

Fan out the cold cuts like the crackers

Sprinkle the nuts to finish off the platter

— My Kolkata Web Desk