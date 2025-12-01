How to build your ultimate Christmas cheeseboard
Published 01.12.25, 12:49 PM
Image courtesy: Shutterstock
A Christmas
cheeseboard is the easiest way to impress your guests without turning on the
stove. Packed with artisanal cheeses, festive cold cuts, fresh fruits, crackers
and colourful toppings, it brings together a mix of flavours and textures.
Here’s how to assemble a beautiful, crowd-pleasing platter in just a few
minutes.
Ingredients
- Bandel
cheese (add a few smoked ones too): 6-10 pieces
- Slices
of cheddar (try and get a flavoured slab)
- Sambusak
— a Jewish cheese
- Smoked
ham
- Chicken
salami
- Cocktail
sausages
- Salt
beef
- An
assortment of salty crackers
- Fresh
strawberries and raspberries
- Grapes
(mix of black and green)
- Exotic
nuts
- Cream
cheese
- Jams
Method
- Slice
the cheddar into assorted shapes and place it on the platter. Add the
Bandel cheese and the Sambusak in a pattern next to it
- Place
the jam and cream cheese into small dishes, and add them to the platter
- Add
crackers to the platter, fanning out the crackers as you go
- Fill
in empty spaces with strawberries, raspberries, and grapes
- Fan
out the cold cuts like the crackers
- Sprinkle
the nuts to finish off the platter
— My Kolkata Web Desk
