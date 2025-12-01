Here’s a recipe for making your own Christmas eggnog at home
A creamy, boozy festive classic you can prepare in advance and enjoy all season long.
Published 01.12.25, 12:44 PM
Homemade eggnog is
one of the simplest ways to bring Christmas cheer into your kitchen. Rich,
velvety and delicately spiced, this classic drink comes together with just a
few ingredients and a splash of your preferred spirit. Make a batch, bottle it
up and enjoy it chilled all through the festive season.
Ingredients
- Heavy
cream (Tetrapak): 1 litre
- Fresh
egg yolks: 6
- Castor
sugar: 150g
- Whisky,
brandy or rum: 400ml
Method
- Begin
with boiling the cream
- While
you’re waiting for it to come to a boil, whisk six fresh egg yolks in a
bowl with 150g caster sugar until pale yellow and thick — best done with
an electric hand-held mixer
- Once
the milk and cream have come to a boil, slowly pour it over your egg yolks
and sugar
- Whisk
continuously, then allow it to sit and become tepid before adding 400ml of
whisky, brandy, rum or a mixture of whatever you like
- Finely
grate in half of a whole nutmeg or to taste
- Pour
the mixture into bottles with screw caps of stoppers and store in the
fridge for up to a month
- To
serve, pour into small glasses at room temperature and grate over a little
more nutmeg
