Here’s a recipe for making your own Christmas eggnog at home

A creamy, boozy festive classic you can prepare in advance and enjoy all season long.

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Homemade eggnog is one of the simplest ways to bring Christmas cheer into your kitchen. Rich, velvety and delicately spiced, this classic drink comes together with just a few ingredients and a splash of your preferred spirit. Make a batch, bottle it up and enjoy it chilled all through the festive season.

Ingredients

Heavy cream (Tetrapak): 1 litre

Fresh egg yolks: 6

Castor sugar: 150g

Whisky, brandy or rum: 400ml

Method

Begin with boiling the cream

While you’re waiting for it to come to a boil, whisk six fresh egg yolks in a bowl with 150g caster sugar until pale yellow and thick — best done with an electric hand-held mixer

Once the milk and cream have come to a boil, slowly pour it over your egg yolks and sugar

Whisk continuously, then allow it to sit and become tepid before adding 400ml of whisky, brandy, rum or a mixture of whatever you like

Finely grate in half of a whole nutmeg or to taste

Pour the mixture into bottles with screw caps of stoppers and store in the fridge for up to a month

To serve, pour into small glasses at room temperature and grate over a little more nutmeg

— My Kolkata Web Desk