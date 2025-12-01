How to make a Christmas-special duck roast at home
A richly flavoured, tender roast duck with aromatic stuffing — perfect for your Christmas or winter feast
Published 01.12.25, 12:52 PM
Image courtesy: Shutterstock
A roast duck makes a
stunning centrepiece for any festive table. Marinated in warm spices and
stuffed with fragrant vegetables and herbs, this recipe delivers crisp skin,
juicy meat and deep, comforting flavours. With a little prep and slow roasting,
you can serve a dish that feels celebratory and truly special.
Ingredients
- Dressed
whole duck: 1-2 kg
For the marinade:
- Yogurt:
1 cup
- Lemon
juice: 2 tbsp
- Ginger
paste: 1 tsp
- Garlic
paste: 1 tsp
- Cumin
powder: 1 tsp
- Coriander
powder: 1 tsp
- Red
chili powder: 1 tsp
- Salt:
to taste
For the stuffing:
- Chopped
onions: 1 cup
- Chopped
carrots: 1 cup
- Chopped
celery: 1 cup
- Chopped
fresh coriander: 1/4 cup
- Garam
masala powder: 1 tsp
- Salt:
to taste
- Lemon
juice: 1 tbsp
Other ingredients:
- Olive
oil or ghee: for basting
Method
- Clean
the duck by removing the giblets and neck from the cavity. Rinse it under
cold water and pat dry with paper towels
- In a
bowl, mix together the yogurt, lemon juice, ginger paste, garlic paste,
cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, and salt. Rub the
marinade on the duck, making sure to get some under the skin as well.
Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight
- Heat
oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onions, carrots, and
celery, and cook until they are softened. Add the chopped coriander, garam
masala powder, salt, and lemon juice. Mix well. Fill the prepared stuffing
mixture into the duck cavity
- Use
kitchen twine to tie the duck's legs together at the joints
- Preheat
the oven to 200°C (400°F). Place the duck in a roasting pan and put it in
the oven. Roast the duck for about 2-1/2 to 3 hours, or until the skin is
crispy and golden brown. Baste the duck with olive oil or ghee every 30
minutes to keep it moist
- Once
the duck is cooked, remove it from the oven and let it cool for 10-15
minutes
- Carve
the duck and serve it with the stuffing and your choice of sides. Garnish
with fresh coriander
— My Kolkata Web Desk
