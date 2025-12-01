cook

How to make a Christmas-special duck roast at home

A richly flavoured, tender roast duck with aromatic stuffing — perfect for your Christmas or winter feast

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

A roast duck makes a stunning centrepiece for any festive table. Marinated in warm spices and stuffed with fragrant vegetables and herbs, this recipe delivers crisp skin, juicy meat and deep, comforting flavours. With a little prep and slow roasting, you can serve a dish that feels celebratory and truly special.

Ingredients

Dressed whole duck: 1-2 kg

For the marinade:

Yogurt: 1 cup

Lemon juice: 2 tbsp

Ginger paste: 1 tsp

Garlic paste: 1 tsp

Cumin powder: 1 tsp

Coriander powder: 1 tsp

Red chili powder: 1 tsp

Salt: to taste

For the stuffing:

Chopped onions: 1 cup

Chopped carrots: 1 cup

Chopped celery: 1 cup

Chopped fresh coriander: 1/4 cup

Garam masala powder: 1 tsp

Salt: to taste

Lemon juice: 1 tbsp

Other ingredients:

Olive oil or ghee: for basting

Method

Clean the duck by removing the giblets and neck from the cavity. Rinse it under cold water and pat dry with paper towels

In a bowl, mix together the yogurt, lemon juice, ginger paste, garlic paste, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, and salt. Rub the marinade on the duck, making sure to get some under the skin as well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onions, carrots, and celery, and cook until they are softened. Add the chopped coriander, garam masala powder, salt, and lemon juice. Mix well. Fill the prepared stuffing mixture into the duck cavity

Use kitchen twine to tie the duck's legs together at the joints

Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F). Place the duck in a roasting pan and put it in the oven. Roast the duck for about 2-1/2 to 3 hours, or until the skin is crispy and golden brown. Baste the duck with olive oil or ghee every 30 minutes to keep it moist

Once the duck is cooked, remove it from the oven and let it cool for 10-15 minutes

Carve the duck and serve it with the stuffing and your choice of sides. Garnish with fresh coriander

— My Kolkata Web Desk