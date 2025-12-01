A simple Christmas mince pie recipe to bake at home
Make this festive Irish favourite with an easy crust and a rich, spiced filling
Published 01.12.25, 12:56 PM
Image courtesy: Shutterstock
Did you know that in
Ireland, children leave out mince pies for Santa on Christmas Eve? Mince pies
are an important part of Christmas. Traditionally, this baked dessert is eaten
every day for the 12 days of Christmas. Here is a simple recipe for the dish.
Ingredients
For the sweet paste:
- For
the pie crust
- Refined
Flour: 100gm
- Butter:
65gm
- Icing
Sugar: 30gm
- Vanilla
Essence: 2ml
For the pie filling
- Black
Currants: 50gm
- Sultanas:
50gm
- Raisins:
50gm
- Fruit
Peels: 50gm
- Apples:
70gm
- Lemon
Zest: 2gm
- Ginger
Powder: 10gm
- Cinnamon
Powder: 10gm
- Clove
Powder: 10gm
- Orange
Juice: 100ml
- Brown
Sugar: 200gm
- Eggs:
2
- Brandy:
70ml
Method
- Mix
all the ingredients of the sweet paste and prepare a soft dough without
kneading
- Roll
out the dough on a flour-dusted table and line the inside of the mould.
Bake it at 160° Celsius for 30 minutes
- Start
preparing the filling. Mix all the ingredients for the filling and keep
aside
- Once
the dough lining the mould is baked, add the mince pie mixture in it and
cover it with the sweet dough
- Bake
in a preheated oven for 20 minutes at 180° Celsius
- Serve
hot
— My Kolkata Web Desk
