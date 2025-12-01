learn

A simple Christmas mince pie recipe to bake at home

Make this festive Irish favourite with an easy crust and a rich, spiced filling

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Did you know that in Ireland, children leave out mince pies for Santa on Christmas Eve? Mince pies are an important part of Christmas. Traditionally, this baked dessert is eaten every day for the 12 days of Christmas. Here is a simple recipe for the dish.

Ingredients

For the sweet paste:

For the pie crust

Refined Flour: 100gm

Butter: 65gm

Icing Sugar: 30gm

Vanilla Essence: 2ml

For the pie filling

Black Currants: 50gm

Sultanas: 50gm

Raisins: 50gm

Fruit Peels: 50gm

Apples: 70gm

Lemon Zest: 2gm

Ginger Powder: 10gm

Cinnamon Powder: 10gm

Clove Powder: 10gm

Orange Juice: 100ml

Brown Sugar: 200gm

Eggs: 2

Brandy: 70ml

Method

Mix all the ingredients of the sweet paste and prepare a soft dough without kneading

Roll out the dough on a flour-dusted table and line the inside of the mould. Bake it at 160° Celsius for 30 minutes

Start preparing the filling. Mix all the ingredients for the filling and keep aside

Once the dough lining the mould is baked, add the mince pie mixture in it and cover it with the sweet dough

Bake in a preheated oven for 20 minutes at 180° Celsius

Serve hot

— My Kolkata Web Desk