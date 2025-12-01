diy

Bake your own Christmas plum cake at home

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Does it even feel like Christmas if you do not get to indulge in a slice or two of decadent plum cake? This year, ditch the store-bought dessert and whip up your own Christmas-special plum cake with this simple recipe.

Ingredients

Butter: 200gm

Sugar: 200gm

Refined Flour: 200gm

Milk: 25ml

Vanilla Essence: 5ml

Baking Powder: 5gm

Eggs:4

Dry Fruits (soaked in rum or brandy): 200gm

Caramel Food Colour: 5ml

Method

Start by mixing sugar and butter together and slowly add the eggs to the mixture

Once the sugar has melted, add refined flour and baking powder. Continue mixing

Add milk, vanilla essence and the caramel colour. Add the alcohol-soaked dry fruits and mix slowly

Pour the prepared mixture into greased baking moulds. Bake in a preheated oven for 30 – 35 minutes at 170-180° Celsius

Once done, take out the baked cake from the oven and let it cool. Slice into pieces and serve

Tip: You can swap out caramel colour for cocoa powder

— My Kolkata Web Desk