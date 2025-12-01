Bake your own Christmas plum cake at home
Published 01.12.25, 12:40 PM
Does it even feel
like Christmas if you do not get to indulge in a slice or two of decadent plum
cake? This year, ditch the store-bought dessert and whip up your own
Christmas-special plum cake with this simple recipe.
Ingredients
- Butter:
200gm
- Sugar:
200gm
- Refined
Flour: 200gm
- Milk:
25ml
- Vanilla
Essence: 5ml
- Baking
Powder: 5gm
- Eggs:4
- Dry
Fruits (soaked in rum or brandy): 200gm
- Caramel
Food Colour: 5ml
Method
- Start
by mixing sugar and butter together and slowly add the eggs to the mixture
- Once
the sugar has melted, add refined flour and baking powder. Continue mixing
- Add
milk, vanilla essence and the caramel colour. Add the alcohol-soaked dry
fruits and mix slowly
- Pour
the prepared mixture into greased baking moulds. Bake in a preheated oven
for 30 – 35 minutes at 170-180° Celsius
- Once
done, take out the baked cake from the oven and let it cool. Slice into
pieces and serve
- Tip:
You can swap out caramel colour for cocoa powder
— My Kolkata Web Desk
