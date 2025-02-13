wear

Rareism goes size-inclusive with ‘Curvism’

The new clothing line for women offers sizes up to 5XL

Image courtesy: @rareism_in/Instagram Rareism from House of Rare goes size inclusive with Curvism

If you are a plus-size girlie and always on the lookout for size-inclusive brands then it’s time to add another one to your list. Rareism, under the House of Rare, has launched a new clothing line called Curvism. The clothing line includes a modest collection of western wear for women from shirts and tops to dresses. The current size goes up to 5XL. Here are three picks we like:

1. Geometric Printed Dress: This is a chic A-line dress, designed with raglan sleeves and a collared neck for a sophisticated, structured style. Also, comfy for the summers

2. Printed Cowl High Neck Top: This cowl high-neck top is perfect for a date OOTD. Pair it with tailored trousers or a pencil skirt and boots

3. Embellished Poplin Shirt: Tailored from high-quality cotton fabric, this shirt can be for both office wear and casual outings

— My Kolkata Web Desk