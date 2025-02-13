Rareism goes size-inclusive with ‘Curvism’
The new clothing line for women offers sizes up to 5XL
Published 13.02.25, 11:23 AM
Rareism from House of Rare goes size inclusive with Curvism
Image courtesy: @rareism_in/Instagram
If you are a
plus-size girlie and always on the lookout for size-inclusive brands then it’s
time to add another one to your list. Rareism, under the House of Rare, has
launched a new clothing line called Curvism. The clothing line includes a modest collection of western wear for women
from shirts and tops to dresses. The current size goes up to 5XL. Here are
three picks we like:
1. Geometric Printed Dress: This is a chic A-line dress, designed with raglan sleeves and a collared
neck for a sophisticated, structured style. Also, comfy for the summers
2. Printed Cowl High Neck Top: This cowl high-neck top is perfect for a date OOTD. Pair it with tailored
trousers or a pencil skirt and boots
3. Embellished Poplin Shirt: Tailored from high-quality cotton fabric, this shirt can be for both
office wear and casual outings
— My Kolkata Web Desk
