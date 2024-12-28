wear

Amp up your wardrobe with ‘The World Of Chivalry’

It’s party season! Take a look at a cosmopolitan-meets-regal collection by Surbhi Pansari

Image courtesy: Surbhi Pansari

Party season calls for a wardrobe refresh. Balance it between formals, semi formals and ethnic outfits, so that each occasion becomes an opportunity to create a new fashion statement. Indian fashion label, Surbhi Pansari, has launched a new collection named ‘The World Of Chivalry’. Curated by the fashion designer Surbhi Pansari herself, the range is inspired by the regal history of India and the knights and Rajputs. The intricate embroidery work on the outfits have motifs like swords, shields and forts. The collection has bandhgalas, sherwanis, Jodhpuri coats, tuxedos, and many other options. Go through the collection and add to your cart already! Click here.

— Pooja Mitra