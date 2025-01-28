wear

Check out Sabyasachi at 25 — a celebration of timeless fashion

With Deepika Padukone as the showstopper, the milestone fashion show became even more unforgettable

Image courtesy: @sabyasachiofficial/Instagram Deepika Padukone at Sabyasachi turning 25

Ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, whose contributions to putting Indian fashion on the global map are undeniable, has just reached a major career milestone. His label, Sabyasachi, has turned 25, and the fashion guru celebrated this special occasion with a gala fashion show, attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. The star attraction and surprise was the showstopper — Deepika Padukone, who came to the public eye for the second time after becoming a mother. Deepika, who was seen at the Diljit Dosanjh concert after her maternity leave, walked the ramp for Sabyasachi in a white ensemble, dropping jaws and setting newer fashion standards. Deepika, who walked with American model Christy Turlington Burns, wore a peplum top with flared pants and a trench coat with boots from the same colour family. The headpiece and the statement glass made the #lewk look super fetch. The show was attended by Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Sharvari Wagh, Bipasha Basu, Rani Mukerji, and other notable names from the B-town. My Kolkata congratulates the designer on the career landmark moment.

— Pooja Mitra

