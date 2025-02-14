Check out these two quirky Bollywood love stories for a Valentine’s Day binge watch
Yami-Pratik or Khushi-Junaid, who is your favourite jodi?
Published 14.02.25, 11:34 AM
This Valentine’s Day, cook a special meal for your bae (recipes under ‘Cook’
button), and spend the day binging on romantic films from B-Town. We recommend
these two new OTT releases that feature love stories with a twist!
Dhoom Dhaam: What happens when a mismatched couple
end up together? Veer Khurana and Koyel Chaddha end up getting married, the
arranged way, but that’s where the normal part of the wedding ends. The
newlyweds end up being on the run on their wedding night, and on the hunt for
someone named Charlie — all because of a mysterious case of mistaken identity. Starring
Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam, this romantic comedy is a must-watch on this
season of love. Watch it on Netflix.
Loveyapa: The tale of a couple and two mobile
phones. When GenZ Delhi couple Baani and Gaurave exchange their smartphones,
things start to spiral out of control. Truths are uncovered, secrets unearthed,
and what ensues is a chaotic ride full of laughs and drama. Starring Khushi
Kapoor and Junaid Khan, this romcom should be on your list. Loveyapa is
playing in theatres now.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
Also read: How couples romance in Kolkata: A few
cross-generational love stories
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?