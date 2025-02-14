watch

Check out these two quirky Bollywood love stories for a Valentine’s Day binge watch

Yami-Pratik or Khushi-Junaid, who is your favourite jodi?

This Valentine’s Day, cook a special meal for your bae (recipes under ‘Cook’ button), and spend the day binging on romantic films from B-Town. We recommend these two new OTT releases that feature love stories with a twist!

Dhoom Dhaam: What happens when a mismatched couple end up together? Veer Khurana and Koyel Chaddha end up getting married, the arranged way, but that’s where the normal part of the wedding ends. The newlyweds end up being on the run on their wedding night, and on the hunt for someone named Charlie — all because of a mysterious case of mistaken identity. Starring Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam, this romantic comedy is a must-watch on this season of love. Watch it on Netflix.

Loveyapa: The tale of a couple and two mobile phones. When GenZ Delhi couple Baani and Gaurave exchange their smartphones, things start to spiral out of control. Truths are uncovered, secrets unearthed, and what ensues is a chaotic ride full of laughs and drama. Starring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, this romcom should be on your list. Loveyapa is playing in theatres now.

— My Kolkata Web Desk

