R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh bring romance to Kolkata in ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’

The heartwarming romantic drama is dropping on Netflix soon

Image courtesy: @netflix_in/Instagram

Take a seat in this chemistry class and discover the formula for romance with ‘nerdy boy’ R. Madhavan and ‘cute girl’ Fatima Sana Shaikh as they pair up for the Netflix original film, Aap Jaisa Koi.

Netflix has just dropped the official teaser, and this rom-com already has us going ‘aww’! Set in Kolkata, the teaser opens with a yellow cab dropping off Maddy, setting the stage for a love story filled with romance and heartfelt moments.

R. Madhavan, last seen in Hisaab Barabar, plays a nerdy boy searching for Ms Bose, portrayed by Fatima Sana Shaikh, in a school setting. But what twists and turns will their journey take? We can’t wait to find out.

— My Kolkata Web Desk

