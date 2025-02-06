R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh bring romance to Kolkata in ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’
The heartwarming romantic drama is dropping on Netflix soon
Published 06.02.25, 10:59 AM
Image courtesy: @netflix_in/Instagram
Take a seat in this chemistry class and discover the formula
for romance with ‘nerdy boy’ R. Madhavan and ‘cute girl’ Fatima Sana Shaikh as
they pair up for the Netflix original film, Aap Jaisa Koi.
Netflix has just dropped the official teaser, and this
rom-com already has us going ‘aww’! Set in Kolkata, the teaser opens with a
yellow cab dropping off Maddy, setting the stage for a love story filled with
romance and heartfelt moments.
R. Madhavan, last seen in Hisaab Barabar, plays a
nerdy boy searching for Ms Bose, portrayed by Fatima Sana Shaikh, in a school
setting. But what twists and turns will their journey take? We can’t wait to
find out.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
