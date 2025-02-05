Jaideep or Saif – which ‘Jewel Thief’ will get the Red Sun?
Jaideep Ahlawat and Saif Ali Khan are pitted against each other in Netflix’s upcoming heist thriller
Published 05.02.25, 10:59 AM
Image courtesy: @netflix_in/Instagram
What happens when you get two power-packed personalities on
the same screen, that too, fighting against each other? Well, Netflix is ready
to give us a taste of what that is like, with Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat
pitted against each other in the upcoming heist thriller Jewel Thief
with filmmaker Siddharth Anand making his OTT debut.
The plot revolves around two masterminds chasing one
priceless diamond — The Red Sun. Along with Saif and Jaideep, the cast also
features Kunal Kapoor, Nikita Dutta, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Gagan Arora and
Sumit Gulati. Get ready for a thrilling heist as we see Saif Ali Khan back in
action once again. Stay tuned for further updates and watch the trailer before
we get the release dates.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
