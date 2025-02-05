watch

Jaideep or Saif – which ‘Jewel Thief’ will get the Red Sun?

Jaideep Ahlawat and Saif Ali Khan are pitted against each other in Netflix’s upcoming heist thriller

Image courtesy: @netflix_in/Instagram

What happens when you get two power-packed personalities on the same screen, that too, fighting against each other? Well, Netflix is ready to give us a taste of what that is like, with Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat pitted against each other in the upcoming heist thriller Jewel Thief with filmmaker Siddharth Anand making his OTT debut.

The plot revolves around two masterminds chasing one priceless diamond — The Red Sun. Along with Saif and Jaideep, the cast also features Kunal Kapoor, Nikita Dutta, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Gagan Arora and Sumit Gulati. Get ready for a thrilling heist as we see Saif Ali Khan back in action once again. Stay tuned for further updates and watch the trailer before we get the release dates.

— My Kolkata Web Desk