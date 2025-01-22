watch

Add Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi’s ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ to your watchlist

What happens when a wedding night turns into a high-drama chase? Find out in this Netflix flick

Image courtesy: @netflix_in/Instagram Official teaser of ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ on Netflix India

Watching your newlywed wife fire a round of bullets after you are accosted by strangers in your hotel suite asking you about someone named Charlie is not how one imagines their wedding night to go. That’s exactly how the teaser of Netflix’s upcoming movie Dhoom Dhaam opens.

The film features Yami Gautam opposite Madgaon Express star Pratik Gandhi as newlyweds whose romantic moment is ruined as goons barge into their room. The seemingly shy, coy bride decides to take things into her hands and things take a dramatic turn. As the couple flee the danger, the goons hot on their trail, will they find their moment of love? Will they get out of danger? The official teaser of Dhoom Dhaam leaves us with questions, drama and chuckles along the way. The romantic-crime-comedy film will be dropping on Netflix on February 14, promising a fun Valentine’s Day watch!

— Jaismita Alexander

