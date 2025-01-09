watch

Have you watched the trailer of ‘With Love, Meghan’?

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, shares lifestyle tips and tricks through the Netflix show — don’t miss it!

Image courtesy: Netflix/YouTube Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, in ‘With Love, Meghan’

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is not new to the entertainment industry. She has worked in Remember Me (2010) and Horrible Bosses (2011), and her screen presence in Suits (2014-2017) is noteworthy. The Duchess and the Duke of Sussex — Prince Harry — grabbed eyeballs recently with the Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan.

Meghan is back on Netflix again, but this time with a lifestyle show. Titled With Love, Meghan, the show sees the Duchess cooking and engaging with her guests.

Netflix has described the show as, “Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

With Love, Meghan premiers on Netflix on January 15. Save the date.

— Pooja Mitra