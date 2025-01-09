Have you watched the trailer of ‘With Love, Meghan’?
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, shares lifestyle tips and tricks through the Netflix show — don’t miss it!
Published 09.01.25, 10:39 AM
Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, in ‘With Love, Meghan’
Image courtesy: Netflix/YouTube
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is not new to
the entertainment industry. She has worked in Remember Me (2010) and Horrible
Bosses (2011), and her screen presence in Suits (2014-2017) is
noteworthy. The Duchess and the Duke of Sussex — Prince Harry — grabbed
eyeballs recently with the Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan.
Meghan is back on Netflix again, but this time with
a lifestyle show. Titled With Love, Meghan, the show sees the Duchess
cooking and engaging with her guests.
Netflix has described the show as, “Meghan shares
personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights
how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests
roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to
do the same.”
With Love, Meghan premiers on
Netflix on January 15. Save the date.
— Pooja Mitra
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?