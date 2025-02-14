visit

Plan the perfect, pocket-friendly Valentine’s date in Kolkata

Spend some quality time and experience the small joys together with activities in and around Victoria Memorial

Image courtesy: My Kolkata, File Picture

On a day when every cute cafe or fancy restaurant is packed to the rafters, how do you spend the day celebrating love without breaking the bank? While the mercury is still mellow, why not spend the day outdoors and what’s a more romantic spot than the environs around Victoria Memorial? Pack a bag with a picnic blanket, a portable speaker, some snacks, drinks and maybe some chocolates and head over to Victoria Memorial. Take a stroll around the lawns and gardens of Victoria or find a cosy shaded bench to park yourselves while you snack and chat — if it’s still new between you, this is a great way to know more about your partner, and if you’ve been together a while you get some uninterrupted time talking, and making new promises. All that walking is sure to get you hungry, so head out to the street food stalls nearby, which have lots of chaat options available and drinks like soda shikanji to beat the afternoon heat. Tummy full, head on to the Maidan to watch the sun set over the horizon. Spread out the picnic blanket and indulge in careless whispers as you watch the sunset — maybe with a mellow romantic playlist, and those chocolates you packed.

While this may be a low-budget date, it gives you the luxury of some quality time with your chosen one, without any fuss. Remember to take lots of pictures. Whether you post it or not, it will always be a reminder of a very special date.

— My Kolkata Web Desk

