Plan the perfect, pocket-friendly Valentine’s date in Kolkata
Spend some quality time and experience the small joys together with activities in and around Victoria Memorial
Published 14.02.25, 11:33 AM
Image courtesy: My Kolkata, File Picture
On a day when every cute cafe or fancy restaurant is packed to the
rafters, how do you spend the day celebrating love without breaking the bank?
While the mercury is still mellow, why not spend the day outdoors and what’s a
more romantic spot than the environs around Victoria Memorial? Pack a bag with
a picnic blanket, a portable speaker, some snacks, drinks and maybe some
chocolates and head over to Victoria Memorial. Take a stroll around the lawns
and gardens of Victoria or find a cosy shaded bench to park yourselves while
you snack and chat — if it’s still new between you, this is a great way to know
more about your partner, and if you’ve been together a while you get some
uninterrupted time talking, and making new promises. All that walking is sure
to get you hungry, so head out to the street food stalls nearby, which have
lots of chaat options available and drinks like soda shikanji to beat
the afternoon heat. Tummy full, head on to the Maidan to watch the sun set over
the horizon. Spread out the picnic blanket and indulge in careless whispers as
you watch the sunset — maybe with a mellow romantic playlist, and those
chocolates you packed.
While this may be a low-budget date, it gives you the luxury of some
quality time with your chosen one, without any fuss. Remember to take lots of
pictures. Whether you post it or not, it will always be a reminder of a very
special date.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
