Published 14.02.25, 11:32 AM
Image courtesy: @storiibyitchotels/Instagram
With Valentine’s Day on a
Friday, you now have the chance to plan a whole weekend of romance with your
partner. Why not plan a staycation for just the two of you? If you are looking
for a resort near Kolkata, you can check out Storii by ITC Hotels, Devasom
Resort & Spa on Basanti Highway. While you relax in spacious rooms, suites,
or villas, enjoy views of lush greenery, where contemporary comforts meet
modern aesthetics for a restorative experience. You can also check in for a
couples massage at the spa or opt for a weekend of wellness. Storii offers
holistic treatments through ITC Hotels’s ‘K by Kayakalp’, blending ancient
Indian therapies, soothing nature walks, and modern wellness techniques.
On February 14, the resort will also be hosting ‘Ketli &
Kahani’, a high-tea experience. You can end the day on a romantic
note with a Valentine-special candlelight dinner featuring a curated menu,
accompanied by live music at Storii’s multi-cuisine restaurant, Baarique. You
can also choose a package that includes a candlelight dinner on a private
balcony with the chef’s choice menu.
Address: RR Plot No 10, Basanti Hwy,
PO, Bhojerhat, Kolkata: 743502
Pocket pinch: Rs 12,000 plus taxes for double occupancy,
including breakfast, WiFi, and high tea; Rs 6,000 plus taxes for curated dinners on February 14
For reservations, please call: +91
8875652708
— My Kolkata Web Desk
