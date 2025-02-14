travel

This Valentine’s Day, planning a romantic staycation at Storii by ITC Hotels

Whisk your partner away for the weekend and enjoy a candlelight curated dinner, high-tea experience and more

Image courtesy: @storiibyitchotels/Instagram

With Valentine’s Day on a Friday, you now have the chance to plan a whole weekend of romance with your partner. Why not plan a staycation for just the two of you? If you are looking for a resort near Kolkata, you can check out Storii by ITC Hotels, Devasom Resort & Spa on Basanti Highway. While you relax in spacious rooms, suites, or villas, enjoy views of lush greenery, where contemporary comforts meet modern aesthetics for a restorative experience. You can also check in for a couples massage at the spa or opt for a weekend of wellness. Storii offers holistic treatments through ITC Hotels’s ‘K by Kayakalp’, blending ancient Indian therapies, soothing nature walks, and modern wellness techniques.

On February 14, the resort will also be hosting ‘Ketli & Kahani’, a high-tea experience. You can end the day on a romantic note with a Valentine-special candlelight dinner featuring a curated menu, accompanied by live music at Storii’s multi-cuisine restaurant, Baarique. You can also choose a package that includes a candlelight dinner on a private balcony with the chef’s choice menu.

Address: RR Plot No 10, Basanti Hwy, PO, Bhojerhat, Kolkata: 743502

Pocket pinch: Rs 12,000 plus taxes for double occupancy, including breakfast, WiFi, and high tea; Rs 6,000 plus taxes for curated dinners on February 14

For reservations, please call: +91 8875652708

— My Kolkata Web Desk

Also read: Celebrate ‘Blind Love’ this Valentine’s Day at Chapter 2