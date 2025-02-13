Celebrate ‘Blind Love’ this Valentine’s Day at Chapter 2
Capture the perfect moment, win a romantic dinner and also enjoy some live music at the venue
Published 13.02.25, 11:20 AM
Valentine’s Day offer in Chapter 2
Image courtesy: @chapter2.retrodining/Instagram
This Valentine’s
Day, let your blind love lead you to a romantic date at Chapter 2. On February
14, Chapter 2 will set up a special ‘Love is Blind’ Mirror Zone at its outer
façade, featuring a heart-shaped backdrop illuminated with neon lights. Couples
can capture the perfect moment with a blindfold prop that says, ‘I Love My
Partner Blindly’.
To win an
exclusive romantic dinner date, share your selfie on Instagram, tagging
#DrChoice #DilKiChoice #LoveIsBlind #ValentineSpecial #Chapter2. The most
engaging post wins a special dinner date, and every couple will also receive
roses and chocolates.
You can enjoy live
musical performances by Brinda Bhattacharya and Srijit Das from 5.30 pm onwards
and treat your taste buds to delicious dishes like Bacon Wrapped Chicken,
Devilled Crab, Roast Lamb in Red Wine Sauce, Pork Vindaloo, and more.
Date: February 14
Time: 12pm to 11pm
Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,200+ taxes (without alcohol) ; Rs 1,800 + taxes (with alcohol)
Address: Chapter 2, Southern Avenue Outlet,
P-377, Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Sarani, Southern Avenue, Kolkata - 700029
— My Kolkata
Web Desk
Also read: Plan a special ice
cream date at Baskin Robbins this Valentine’s Day
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?