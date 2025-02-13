eat

Celebrate ‘Blind Love’ this Valentine’s Day at Chapter 2

Capture the perfect moment, win a romantic dinner and also enjoy some live music at the venue

Image courtesy: @chapter2.retrodining/Instagram Valentine’s Day offer in Chapter 2

This Valentine’s Day, let your blind love lead you to a romantic date at Chapter 2. On February 14, Chapter 2 will set up a special ‘Love is Blind’ Mirror Zone at its outer façade, featuring a heart-shaped backdrop illuminated with neon lights. Couples can capture the perfect moment with a blindfold prop that says, ‘I Love My Partner Blindly’.

To win an exclusive romantic dinner date, share your selfie on Instagram, tagging #DrChoice #DilKiChoice #LoveIsBlind #ValentineSpecial #Chapter2. The most engaging post wins a special dinner date, and every couple will also receive roses and chocolates.

You can enjoy live musical performances by Brinda Bhattacharya and Srijit Das from 5.30 pm onwards and treat your taste buds to delicious dishes like Bacon Wrapped Chicken, Devilled Crab, Roast Lamb in Red Wine Sauce, Pork Vindaloo, and more.

Date: February 14

Time: 12pm to 11pm

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,200+ taxes (without alcohol) ; Rs 1,800 + taxes (with alcohol) Address: Chapter 2, Southern Avenue Outlet, P-377, Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Sarani, Southern Avenue, Kolkata - 700029

— My Kolkata Web Desk

