travel

Beat the Kolkata heat with a trip to Darjeeling like Bonny Sengupta

The actor’s photo dump is giving us all the inspiration we need for a quick getaway to the hills

Image courtesy: @bonnysengupta/Instagram

Pretty blue skies and climate that allows you to wear more than one layer. What else do you want on a trip away from the incumbent Kolkata heat. It’s that time of the year again when things start to get all sweaty and annoying. The best thing to do in these times is pack your bags and head to the tip of North Bengal, Darjeeling. Bonny Sengupta did just that and we all just want to be Bonny. Wearing a nice thin jacket over our t-shirts and chilling in the cool of Darjeeling. Check out Bonnu’s photo dump from his Darjeeling trip and ask your friends to join you on a trip to Darjeeling. It’s the only way to deal with the upcoming heat.

—My Kolkata Web Desk

Also Read: Hot chocolate and breakfast at Glenary’s, anyone?