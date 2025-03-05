Beat the Kolkata heat with a trip to Darjeeling like Bonny Sengupta
The actor’s photo dump is giving us all the inspiration we need for a quick getaway to the hills
Published 05.03.25, 03:32 PM
Image courtesy: @bonnysengupta/Instagram
Pretty blue skies and climate that allows you to wear more
than one layer. What else do you want on a trip away from the incumbent Kolkata
heat. It’s that time of the year again when things start to get all sweaty and
annoying. The best thing to do in these times is pack your bags and head to the
tip of North Bengal, Darjeeling. Bonny Sengupta did just that and we all just
want to be Bonny. Wearing a nice thin jacket over our t-shirts and chilling in
the cool of Darjeeling. Check out Bonnu’s photo dump from his Darjeeling trip
and ask your friends to join you on a trip to Darjeeling. It’s the only way to
deal with the upcoming heat.
—My Kolkata Web Desk
