Hot chocolate and a winter breakfast at Glenary’s, anyone?

The heritage eatery in Darjeeling shared a snowy reel, and we can’t wait for get inside

Darjeeling is the closest to a winter wonderland for Bengalis, and a winter trip to the hill station in north Bengal is mandatory. Glenary’s, the iconic restaurant and bakery at the heart of the hill town recently shared a snowy throwback as Darjeeling experiences some of the coldest days of the year. There is nothing better than a plate of savoury delights and some hot chocolate on a chilly day in Darjeeling. If you are planning a trip to the hills, then a meal at Glenary’s is a must. It could be their breakfast menu at the bakery with a cup of piping hot cocoa or it could be lunch or dinner at the restaurant. Try anything off their heritage menu to make the most of your trip.

My Kolkata also recommends packing a few sweet and savoury items from their bakery, be it the pastries or puffs. A little known item from the Glenary’s bakery is their Pork Quiche. An item that is highly underrated, but so delicious, that it will leave you wondering why you didn’t try it before. So this time take our recommendation and try something new from the age-old bakery to amp up your visit to Glen’s. Be sure to click a picture in front of their Hope sign even if you forget to take snaps of your food. How else will people know you were in Darj, right?

— Debrup Chaudhuri