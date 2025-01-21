social

Mohammed Shami is raring to go as India take on England at the Eden Gardens

After his last match for India in the CWC 2023 finals, the pacer is making a comeback, ready to let the ball do the talking

Image courtesy: @indiancricketteam/Instagram Shami practices ahead of India vs England

As the Indian Cricket team returns to the Eden Gardens for the first time since the 2023 World Cup match against South Africa, the excitement in the city is palpable. Everyone is waiting for the action as India gear up to face England in the first of the three-match T20I series starting January 22. While the Indian team’s arrival in the city has everyone charged up, one particular player’s return to the side has everyone exhilarated. Mohammad Shami has returned to the Indian squad after a year-long absence.

Kolkata and cricket fans around the country are at the edge of their seats to see Mohammed Shami picking running in to bowl a fiery spell. The pacer who took 24 wickets in the 2023 World Cup hasn’t played with the Men in Blue since the dreaded finals in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023. On a break due to an injury, Shami’s recovery and return to the pitch is something everyone has been waiting for. The Indian cricket team’s Instagram page has just given us gold in the form of a video that shows his first practice session at the Eden Gardens. The match is going to be a thriller under the floodlights at Kolkata’s crown jewel. Catch the action live on Jio Cinema and Sports 18. If you haven’t gotten your tickets yet for the live viewing experience, you can grab them here.

—Debrup Chaudhuri