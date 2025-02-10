Thoughtful gifts for plant lovers this festive season
These handcrafted planters from Bonasila can add charm to any space
Published 10.02.25, 11:17 AM
Image courtesy: bonasila.com
Looking for a gift for the plant lover in your life? Ditch
the cliche and surprise them with a beautiful planter from Bonasila. The brand
offers a stunning range of handcrafted planters in various designs and colours
that are just perfect for adding a touch of elegance to your space. Whether
it’s the sleek Pento, the stylish Luccio, the charming Leppo or the unique Moso
— each design is crafted to elevate your home decor with its unique shape and
size.
This Valentine's Day, why not treat your mum to a planter
that’s both chic and functional? From entrance lobbies to cosy corners — these
planters make the perfect home for plants. Whether placed on table tops, work
desks, kitchen counters, dining tables or coffee tables, they add warmth and
beauty to any setting. Grab your planter right
here…
— My Kolkata Web Desk
