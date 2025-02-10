shop

Thoughtful gifts for plant lovers this festive season

These handcrafted planters from Bonasila can add charm to any space

Image courtesy: bonasila.com

Looking for a gift for the plant lover in your life? Ditch the cliche and surprise them with a beautiful planter from Bonasila. The brand offers a stunning range of handcrafted planters in various designs and colours that are just perfect for adding a touch of elegance to your space. Whether it’s the sleek Pento, the stylish Luccio, the charming Leppo or the unique Moso — each design is crafted to elevate your home decor with its unique shape and size.

This Valentine's Day, why not treat your mum to a planter that’s both chic and functional? From entrance lobbies to cosy corners — these planters make the perfect home for plants. Whether placed on table tops, work desks, kitchen counters, dining tables or coffee tables, they add warmth and beauty to any setting. Grab your planter right here…

— My Kolkata Web Desk